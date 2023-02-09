El Campello’s local dog trainer has now been classified as one of the top ten trainers in Spain

By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 12:52
The trainer competes very successfully in mondioring with her three-year-old furry friend named Kai. Mondioring is a complex sport that aims to show the skill of the handler, the training of the dog, the dog’s intelligence and the natural abilities the dog possesses.
Melanie has specialised in training protection dogs for gender violence and specific training for surveillance services. Three years ago she began in the mondioring sport modality, testing the capacity of each dog in different situations without using accessories that could harm the dog and be dangerous to her physical identity.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
