2.6 magnitude earthquake ‘that sounded like a bomb’ wakes Chelmsford, Essex locals

09 February 2023

2.6 magnitude earthquake 'that sounded like a bomb' wakes Essex locals. Image: Shutterstock.com/TheUltimatePhotographer

Residents living near Chelmsford in Essex, UK, thought a ‘bomb’ had gone off when a 2.6 magnitude earth tremor struck last night, February 8.

British Geological Survey sensors picked up the minor earthquake near Bicknacre.

The 2.6 magnitude tremor struck at 5:05am, and its focus was 8.8km below ground level, reported the Sun.

This latest news comes after the BGS recorded a 1.5 magnitude earthquake in Blackpool on February 3.

One Essex described the earthquake as “like an underground train going under a bungalow.”

Another said it “felt like a piece of large furniture had fallen over”.

Another local resident told the BGS said they were “awoken by a loud bang and rumble.”

Tremors were also reportedly felt in Wickford, Brentwood, Woodham, West Hanningfield, Great Baddow and Billericay, and many Essex residents were left wondering what had happened.

A Chelmsford woman said on social media: “Was that a bomb or sonic boom?

“I heard a loud boom just before my house shook.”

Linda said: “I felt it too. I honestly thought I was dreaming.”

Dean said: “I’m in Woodham – I woke up and the house was shaking.”

Wayne said: “I thought it probably just a lorry driving over potholes.”

David Mountain, who lives in Sandon, about four miles north west of Bicknacre, was also woken by the noise.

“It was a pretty big bang, and it was as if someone had broken through our patio doors – it was a major bang,” he told the BBC.

He described the experience as “very strange, very loud”.

