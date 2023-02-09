IT´S A GOOD JOB

By David Worboys • 09 February 2023 • 10:35

Dentists may enjoy the power they have over their victims but catwalk models don´t appear to enjoy their work Photo Credits: David Shankbone

I often notice surly waiters and shopkeepers giving the impression that customers are a nuisance. The truth is that they are not happy with what they are doing. Customers are therefore not welcome.

There are some jobs I could never do. As I suffer from hemophobia I could never work anywhere near a hospital. And how about spending eight hours every day inflicting fear and discomfort while peering down people´s throats and prodding their teeth and gums?

Driving a bus in a major city is rather different from driving an open-top BMW. Apart from the daunting responsibility for the passengers, it must require enormous patience to cope with other road users, traffic lights, zebra crossings and congestion.

The life of a top professional tennis player or footballer is undisputedly lucrative for doing something they presumably enjoy. But behind the glamour there is fitness training and practice every day, added to the pressures of winning or keeping their place in the team. Social life is always in the spotlight and constantly disrupted by travel. The same applies to film directors, actors and pop stars.

Journalism sounds an attractive career if you can handle pressure, deadlines and criticism. The life of a novelist is more relaxed. No deadlines or last minute editing.

Farmers and fisherman have fresh air and freedom of movement but also challenges with unsocial hours and dependence on nature.

Female models enjoy good pay and celebrity status. But they usually look haughty and miserable at the same time. Are they taught that the public prefers a scowl to a smile as they parade the catwalk or pose for photos? Ah, photos!

Perhaps the successful professional freelance photographer has the ideal career. He is making a living from a hobby; he can take his time and is accountable only to himself – and the demand for his work.

