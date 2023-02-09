By Matthew Roscoe • 09 February 2023 • 12:51

US President Joe Biden dubbed a "terrorist" by Russia's State Duma head. Image: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com

THE Chairman of Russia’s State Duma claimed that US President Joe Biden has written “himself into history as a terrorist.”

Taking to his Telegram channel on Thursday, February 9, Vyacheslav Volodin, the 10th Chairman of Russia’s State Duma, called Joe Biden a “terrorist” and likened him to Third Reich leaders.

“The President of the United States, speaking in Congress, said that the American nation serves as a guiding star for the world,” he said.

“This is reminiscent of the statements of the leaders of the Third Reich.”

He added: “What this ideology of exclusivity leads to can be seen today by reading the results of an investigation by Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh about Biden’s involvement in undermining Nord Stream.

“At the direction of the US President, American divers, under the cover of NATO exercises and with the support of the Norwegian Navy, planted remotely controlled explosive devices near gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, and then set them off.”

Volodin then dubbed Biden a terrorist while referencing the Nord Stream pipeline, which exploded in September last year.

“If Truman became a criminal who used atomic weapons against civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, then Biden became a terrorist who ordered the destruction of the energy infrastructure of his strategic partners: Germany, France, the Netherlands,” he added.

“This was an act of intimidation of their vassals, who decided to develop the economy, guided by the interests of their own citizens.

“The published facts should become the basis for an international investigation, bringing Biden and his accomplices to justice, as well as paying compensation to countries affected by the terrorist attack.”

