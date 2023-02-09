La Nucia allocates €20,000 for the 2023 Street Cat Sterilisation Campaign

A group of 40 volunteers have already registered and they will altruistically participate in this campaign by transferring the cats to the veterinary clinics in La Nucia arranged for the sterilisation of the cats.

The City Council has increased the budget item by €4,000 compared to 2022, to continue covering the needs of the campaign.

Among other works that the Council are doing in a bid to control and help the feral cats in the area there will be supervision and maintenance of the areas so the felines can live in good hygienic conditions to avoid infectious diseases.

This campaign is coordinated by the Department of Animal Protection of La Nucia.

For more information or if you can offer help, head to the headquarters in the Administrative Extension of Bello Horizonte, Calle Berlin 1, call (+34) 661 372 931 or email [email protected]

Volunteers receive training prior to the start of the campaign.