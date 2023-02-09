By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 13:08
Cat campaign
La Nucia allocates €20,000 for the 2023 Street Cat Sterilisation Campaign. Image: Oxana Oliferovskaya / Shutterstock.com.
A group of 40 volunteers have already registered and they will altruistically participate in this campaign by transferring the cats to the veterinary clinics in La Nucia arranged for the sterilisation of the cats.
The City Council has increased the budget item by €4,000 compared to 2022, to continue covering the needs of the campaign.
Among other works that the Council are doing in a bid to control and help the feral cats in the area there will be supervision and maintenance of the areas so the felines can live in good hygienic conditions to avoid infectious diseases.
This campaign is coordinated by the Department of Animal Protection of La Nucia.
For more information or if you can offer help, head to the headquarters in the Administrative Extension of Bello Horizonte, Calle Berlin 1, call (+34) 661 372 931 or email [email protected]
Volunteers receive training prior to the start of the campaign.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.