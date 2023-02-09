By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 13:03
La Vila Joiosa set to host International Women's Rugby between Spain and Sweden. Image: La Vila Joiosa City Council.
The Spanish Rugby Federation has considered that the Vila Joiosa Rugby Stadium meets all the conditions to host this match. The city north of Alicante already has experience in holding international rugby matches, such as Spain versus South Africa and Spain versus Hong Kong a few years ago.
The national team is concentrated in the Hotel Allon Mediterrania in Vila Joiosa, on the beachfront of the central beach, which is specialized in sports tourism, where numerous Rugby teams are concentrated.
Tickets for the match are already on sale at a price of €10 and free for children under 16 years of age through the platform www.entradium.com
This match is organized by the Costa Blanca Rugby Club, with the sponsorship and collaboration of the Vila Joiosa Town Hall, the Department of Education, Culture and Esports of the Generalitat Valenciana, Alicante Provincial Council and the Costa Blanca Tourism Board.
