Leading currency provider celebrates special anniversary

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 February 2023 • 9:58

Image: Peter Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct have been helping people save time and money on their currency transfers since 1996, making them one of the longest-standing currency providers in Europe.

This month they would like to celebrate one of their longest-standing employees, Peter Loveday, Managing Director – Southern Europe.

In the 20 years Peter has been with the company he has been instrumental in overseeing and supporting its growth across Southern Europe.

Under his leadership Currencies Direct has opened 20 branches across Spain, and now employs over 100 people and that expansion is set to continue

A very happy 20th birthday wish from Steven & Michel and the EWN family to Peter Loveday of Currencies Direct. Looking forward to the NEXT 20 years!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.