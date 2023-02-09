By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 February 2023 • 9:35

Lifetime gift: Euro Weekly News' latest columnist talks angel readings and her gift of insight. Image: Emma McGrath

THE Euro Weekly News’ latest columnist, Emma McGrath, has had a gift for insight since birth and has been providing professional readings for the past seven years. Here, she talks to the EWN about angel readings, tarot, and how she now plans to help our readers.

Known as The Angelic Medium, Emma, 40, told the EWN she first noticed her gift at a young age: “When I was little, I started crying once and saying my twin sister had been hurt. About 20 minutes later she fell and hurt herself in the garden while I was still upstairs. Lots of things like that happened when I was younger.”

It wasn’t all plain sailing though. Emma explained: “I was born with this gift and was in and out of using it for a while. In my 20s I started using it again and it became overwhelming.

“About seven years ago I woke up one day and I felt ready though.

“First I started doing readings for friends and family members. All their readings came true and they started recommending me.

“I then started an Instagram account and it went from there really.”

For the past seven years, Emma has been helping clients around the world, and even predicting public events, including Bianca Gascoigne’s pregnancy, when she would give birth and the baby’s gender. She also predicted she would do a dancing show in Italy and the position she would come in at.

“I’m sometimes asked for things like lottery numbers but this is a gift for the greater good so I don’t use it in those ways,” she added.

Instead, Emma says she’s most often asked about love and work. She explained: “I am a medium and do readings, angel readings and tarot.

“In my column I want to talk about how to work the law of attraction, gratitude, and moon cycles. I want to get a lot of positivity in there- you may be going through a tough time but there are the reasons for it and ways you can improve things.

“It’s important to go back to basics and be positive.”

She added: “I’ll be doing a different card pull every week. I will sit with my cards and tune in to what people are feeling and what they can do with those emotions.

“If I reach just one person I will have done my job.”

Emma will also be encouraging readers to get in touch. She explained: “I will do a reach out at some point so readers can write in and then I’ll do a reading with them and publish the results.”

The medium, who is based in the UK, but often does readings in Marbella and the Canaries, is also planning live events in the Canary Islands later this year.

You can read Emma’s column every Thursday in the Euro Weekly News and her first column here.