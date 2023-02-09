Current Barcelona player Marcos Alonso’s father, who also played for Barca, dies aged 63

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 February 2023 • 10:48

Current Barcelona player Marcos Alonso's father, also named Marcos Alonso, dies aged 63. Image: Fabrizio Andrea Bertani/Shutterstock.com

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the news that Marcos Alonso, the former Barca player and father of the current Barcelona star of the same name, has died aged 63.

BARCELONA – Marcos Alonso Peña, the father of former Chelsea player Marcos Alonso, passed away on Thursday, February 9 at the age of 63 following a long illness.

As well as playing for Barcelona, Alonso Peña also played for Atlético Madrid and starred for the Spanish national team.

He joined Barcelona in 1982 and was part of the squad that won the Copa del Rey in the 1982-83 season.

He also won the league title with Barca two seasons later.

He also won a Spanish Super Cup.

He played for the Spanish national team in the 1984 European Championship, in which the Spanish team lost to France in the final.

He won 22 caps in total.

He played for Atlético Madrid in two separate stints, between 1979 and 1982 and between 1987 and 1989.

In total, he played 143 games and scored 15 goals.

Tributes have begun pouring in on social media following the news.

Paulo Futre wrote: “Sad day. My deepest condolences to the family of my dear friend Marcos Alonso. Rest in peace, Pigeon.”

Día triste. Mi más sentido pésame para la familia de mi querido amigo Marcos Alonso. Descansa en paz, Pichón. pic.twitter.com/X34d7CNlS0 — Paulo Futre (@PauloFutre) February 9, 2023

Multiple Barca fanpages paid tribute.

“Marcos Alonso Peña, the player’s father, has died aged 63. That his soul rests in peace.”

Marcos Alonso Peña, le père du joueur, est décédé à l’âge de 63 ans. Que son âme repose en paix. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9htmwuZ6iB — Univers Barca (@UniversBarca) February 9, 2023

Marcos Alonso Peña, former Barcelona player and father of Marcos Alonso, has sadly passed away. R.I.P. 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/YN4iyKqrLe — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) February 9, 2023

Current Barça player Marcos Alonso's father, also named Marcos Alonso, has passed away at the age of 63. He played for Barça b/w 1982-1987. 🕊❤ RIP 🙏🏻 #fcblive pic.twitter.com/g7UB4xY6aW — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) February 9, 2023

