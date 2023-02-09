More than 15,000 now confirmed dead in catastrophic Turkey and Syria quakes

By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 7:29

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has witnessed the scenes for himself. Sasa Dzambic Photography/Shutterstock.com

At least 15,000 people have now been confirmed dead in Turkey and northern Syria following the two huge earthquakes early on Monday, February 7.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan witnessed the scenes for himself yesterday, Wednesday, February 9, and has since been force to defend his government’s response to the catastrophic earthquakes.

According to the BBC, Mr Erdogan has said it was impossible to prepare for the scale of the disaster.

Mr Erdogan, who declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces and sent troops to help, visited Kahramanmaras to view the damage and see the rescue and relief effort.

Critics have claimed that the emergency services’ response was too slow and the government was poorly prepared.

Mr Erdogan accepted the government had encountered some problems, but said the situation was now “under control”.

The confirmed death toll in Turkey alone has risen to 12,391 by this morning, Thursday, February 9, the Disaster Management Authority confirmed to Reuters.

That figure is up more than 30% on yesterday’s toll.

There have been similar scenes and complaints in neighbouring Syria, whose north was hard hit by Monday’s quake and where the death toll had climbed to at least 2,950 by yesterday, according to the government and a rescue service operating in the rebel-held northwest.

The EU has confirmed it will send €3.5m (£3.1m) in aid to Syria following a government request for assistance, but said the aid must be delivered to both government- and rebel-controlled areas.

More than 1,500 people have died in Idlib province alone and an adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said sanctions were stopping Syria from receiving the aid it needed.

Thousands of survivors in both countries have been spending a third night in freezing conditions, with hope now fading fast for many trapped under the rubble.

A World Health Organization official has warned there could be significant injuries caused by freezing temperatures among survivors of the quakes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.