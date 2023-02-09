No apologies

By Sally Underwood • 09 February 2023 • 9:40

Liz Truss - Credit Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com

NORMALLY when someone is ousted from a job amid epic failure that caused massive economic unrest, you might expect an apology.

Not in the case of Liz Truss though, who seems to now be blaming almost everyone but herself for her stint as the UK’s shortest-ever serving prime minister.

With many in the UK on their knees with rising credit rates, electric and bills alongside wages that are seeing very little sign of growth, Truss decided this would be her time to publicly complain about her treatment while prime minister in a lengthy essay in The Telegraph.

The main problem she has of course is that many see the economic agenda her own chancellor announced during her (very) short tenure last year is part of the cause of the economic difficulties the country is facing now.

But even if she was somehow the victim of some elaborate scheme on the part of her own party- who had literally just elected her as leader- it wouldn’t really matter. Because (and this is the important bit for any fledgling politicians reading this) no one likes a politician who complains about how hard they have it.

It does seem odd that someone who felt suited to managing an entire country of people might not have learned that lesson about the electorate somewhere along the way.

And perhaps that in itself is the clue to Truss’s ultimate downfall as prime minister.

While as a cabinet member the public seemed to at least find some fun in her awkward one-liners about cheese exports and pig farms, as prime minister her dogged out-of-touchness just didn’t work.

What she seemed to think of as a Thatcherite steeliness just looked like someone who refused to accept when they were wrong. And with the markets plummeting under her, boy was she wrong.

Is there a way back into politics now for her then? Anything’s possible but one thing’s for sure- she’ll need to learn a lot more about reading the room before she does.

