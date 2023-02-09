No postal strike as workers call off one-day walkout on February 16

By Linda Hall • 09 February 2023 • 16:32

ROYAL MAIL: Launched a legal challenge to February 16 strike Photo credit: Royal Mail

POSTAL workers in the UK called off their one-day strike planned for later this month.

Following a legal challenge from Royal Mail, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) confirmed that the 115,000 workers would not walk out from 12.30pm on February 16 until 12.30 the following day.

They called the strike in their continuing dispute regarding pay and conditions but union leaders said they would not fight the legal challenge to the action.

“We welcome the fact that the strike action was called off,” Royal Mail said. “It will be a relief to our customers and we intend to use this time and space to try to agree a deal.”

A union statement said it would re-enter negotiations with Royal Mail, which had lost millions owing to strikes at the end of 2022. Nevertheless, the union’s “whole focus” would remain on winning the upcoming ballot to give it a fresh mandate.

If talks failed, it would “significantly step up its strike action programme,” the CWU warned.

