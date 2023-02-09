‘Parasitic’ London man ‘befriended and killed wealthy UK pensioner after meeting her in hot tub’

By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 12:31

Norma Girolami. Image: Metropolitan Police

A UK court has heard how a “parasitic” man from Crouch End in London befriended a wealthy older woman before killing her in a bid to inherit her money.

The Old Bailey has heard that Serkan Kaygusuz, aged 42, allegedly received large amounts of cash from 70-year-old retiree, Norma Girolami, from Highgate, after they first met in 2017 in a hot tub in their local swimming pool.

The court was told Kaygusuz allegedly demanded ever-increasing sums of money – totalling four and five-figure sums – every few weeks.

According to prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward, in May 2021, the “money tap which had flowed so freely for so long was switched off”.

The reasons were said to have been the death of Ms Girolami’s father, her dwindling funds, or that she had “simply had enough” of jobless Kaygusuz’s demands.

The Southend Echo reports that Ms Ledward said: “By August, the defendant must have realised that his comfortable parasitic lifestyle was not going to continue: he was simply not going to get any more out of Ms Girolami.

“At least not whilst she was alive.”

Jurors were told that on August 19, 2021, Ms Girolami travelled from her home in Highgate for a day out at Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex.

On the evening after Ms Girolami’s trip to the seaside, the defendant is alleged to have gone to her flat and killed her.

Ms Girolami’s remains were discovered by police in a church graveyard in Friern Barnet Lane, North Finchley in November, 2022.

Since Ms Girolami was found dead, the defendant admitted dishonestly obtaining her money and property, and concealing and burying her body, but has denied murder.

The trial continues.

