By Matthew Roscoe • 09 February 2023 • 12:09

Countries should have supported Ukraine like Poland did, PM Morawiecki says. Image: Gints Ivuskans/Shutterstock.com

SPEAKING to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has suggested that Ukraine needed the same support from other countries that it received from his own country.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “if all countries had reacted with the same speed and determination as Poland, today we would be much closer to victory for Ukraine.”

The 54-year-old added: “We see the war in Ukraine above all as an existential threat to Poland and the whole of Europe.

“If Russia wins it, all geopolitical analyses can be thrown out. Poland has not chosen where it is on the map, but it fully understands the responsibility this position entails. Defeating Russia is both a Polish and a European raison d’état.

“Almost a year after the aggression against Ukraine, it should be clear to everyone that returning to the pre-war state is impossible.”

Speaking about the Germany-Ukraine situation regarding weapons and whether Chancellor Scholz still has the wrong idea about Putin, Morawiecki told the Italian news outlet: “In Germany, they were convinced that it was possible to distract Moscow from its imperial aspirations through trade and at the same time that there was no need to ‘annoy the bear’.

“Both assumptions turned out to be a failure.”

He added: “For Russia, energy resources perform the same function as tanks: they are tools to conquer and make dependent.

“I would like to believe that the German government’s sending of the Leopards to Ukraine is proof of a change in the perception of Russia and that Germany will continue to cooperate with Poland to provide Europe with security and stability.

“If we want peace to win, we must not succumb to Russian propaganda of fear.”

He noted that Ukraine has the “full support” of Poland, “even in the long term.”

