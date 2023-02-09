‘Putin not only trying to destroy Ukraine but is hellbent on genocide’, defence expert says

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 February 2023 • 11:48

Putin not only trying to destroy Ukraine but is hellbent on genocide, defence intelligence expert says. Image: Luca Perra/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to a defence intelligence expert, Putin is not only trying to destroy Ukraine but is pushing for the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Andriy Yusov, a defence intelligence expert from Ukraine, has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to destroy Ukraine and cause “the genocide of the Ukrainian people.”

Speaking during a national telethon published on YouTube, Yusov said: “The war waged by the Russian state, Putin and the Russian people themselves, who support this war, is a genocidal war.

“The destruction, dispersal, deportation and eventual Russification of the civilian population, the destruction of Ukrainian identity is one of the goals of this war.”

He added: “Unfortunately, we will continue to see forced deportations from the temporarily occupied territories, crimes against civilians, war crimes, and the prohibition of Ukrainian identity.

“These are all things that Putin has been implementing for a year in the occupied territories and will continue to try to implement.

“This is something that the world must understand very clearly – this is the genocide of the Ukrainian people. It is an attempt to destroy not only the Ukrainian state but also Russia itself.”

The defence intelligence expert from Ukraine also noted that despite the fact that Russia “remains strong,” the “occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by the Russian army is unrealistic.”

