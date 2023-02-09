Puzzle Solutions Edition 1962

UPDATE: Epsom College head made distressed call to sister minutes before suspected murder-suicide Close
By Marcos • 09 February 2023 • 10:13

WORD SPIRAL

1 Cell; 2 Lira; 3 Amen; 4 Nazi; 5 Idol; 6 Lard; 7 Drab; 8 Beta; 9 Aria; 10 Afro; 11 Oath; 12 Harm; 13 Moat; 14 Toss; 15 Slur; 16 Ruby.
BABYLON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Rabies; 2 Offa; 3 Lacrosse; 4 Walt Disney; 5 September; 6 U-boats; 7 Four; 8 Korean War; 9 Rabbi; 10 My Fair Lady.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Stratagem; 8 Ego; 9 Schoolmates; 11 Marshal; 12 Loose; 13 Season; 15 Strain; 17 Audit; 18 Mankind; 20 At all events; 22 Gas; 23 Disasters.
Down: 2 Tic; 3 Tooth; 4 Gamble; 5 Matelot; 6 Restoration; 7 Concerned; 10 Hard and fast; 11 Mismanage; 14 Outward; 16 Smalls; 19 Naves; 21 Tar.

QUICK

Across: 1 Gospel; 7 Endanger; 8 Lira; 10 Amazon; 11 Espies; 14 Met; 16 Lunch; 17 Ebbs; 19 Bidet; 21 Foray; 22 Fraud; 23 Pots; 26 Vague; 28 Sad; 29 At once; 30 Burial; 31 Anon; 32 Listless; 33 Shelve.
Down: 1 Grease; 2 Prizes; 3 Lean; 4 Parsley; 5 Again; 6 Fresh; 8 Lamb; 9 Rot; 12 Put; 13 Eclat; 15 Virus; 18 Bleat; 19 Boa; 20 Dad; 21 Freckle; 22 Fun; 23 Parole; 24 Odin; 25 Saline; 26 Vault; 27 Gorse; 28 Sun; 30 Bass.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Tapones, 5 Bring, 8 Later, 9 Look for, 10 Propiedad, 13 Primos, 14 Big toe, 17 Age, 18 Beautiful, 20 Apricot, 21 Rumor, 23 Ovens, 24 Postmen.
Down: 1 Tulip, 2 and 12 Across Put off, 3 Narciso, 4 Salida, 5 Blood, 6 In front of, 7 Giraffe, 11 Olive tree, 13 Plátano, 15 Interes, 16 Laptop, 18 Bocas, 19 Lirón, 22 Mum.

NONAGRAM

agar, airy, amir, aria, army, girn, gram, gran, gray, grim, grin, miry, nary, raga, rain, rang, rani, rimy, ring, yarn, angry, grain, grimy, maria, mirin, naira, rainy, rangy, airing, airman, arming, grainy, margin, marina, miring, ragman, raying, riming, IMAGINARY

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

