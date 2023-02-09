By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 13:25
Repsol starts producing electricity at its first renewable project in Castilla y Leon. Image: underworld / Shutterstock.com.
The company has successfully completed the grid connection of the first wind turbines. These turbines, located at the La Serna wind farm in the town of Cigunuela in the province of Valladolid, are already feeding 100 per cent renewable energy into the grid on a trial basis.
Once the seven PI wind farms enter commercial operation, they will produce 596 GWh of renewable energy per year, equivalent to the average annual consumption of 170,900 households, i.e. some 427,250 people, which is equivalent to more than the combined population of the cities of Valladolid and Palencia.
Repsol is also making progress in the development of other renewable projects, such as Delta II in Aragon. This facility consists of 26 wind farms, located in the three provinces of Aragon (Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel), with a total capacity of 860 MW, the company’s largest renewable project to date.
