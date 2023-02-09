By Matthew Roscoe • 09 February 2023 • 10:21

More Russian APCs destroyed Ukraine in combat losses as of February 9. Image: Flying Camera/Shutterstock.com

ON Thursday, February 9, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further ten Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, February 8. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 6468.

According to the latest data, another 910 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 135,010.

Two more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as eight more Russian artillery systems.

Putin’s troops also saw Ukraine destroy two more MLRS, four more anti-aircraft systems and six drones.

⚡️The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on combat losses of russian troops as of February 9. In total, about 135,010 russians were eliminated. 👉Follow@Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/L27wE5lRyZ — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) February 9, 2023

The loss of two more tanks now means Russia has had 3255 destroyed in Ukraine while the destruction of eight artillery systems means Putin has now lost 2244 in total.

The destruction of two MLRS means Russia has now lost 463 and the destruction of another four anti-aircraft systems means that the Russian army has lost 232 since last year.

Ukraine’s destruction of six more Russian drones means that Russia has now lost 1967 in total.

The news of the latest Russian combat losses comes after Russia reportedly experienced some joy near Kharkiv on Wednesday, February 8.

As previously reported, Ukrainian forces were reportedly forced to withdraw from Kupyansk and retreated to the city of Kharkiv, the second-largest city and municipality in Ukraine.

