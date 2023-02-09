Science and Innovation earmark more than €480 million for cancer research

She highlighted that in the period 2018-2022, the ministry allocated more than €480 million to research projects to tackle this disease.

Morant stated that the fight against cancer is a national priority for the Government of Spain and pointed out that the largest amount of money invested in health research is directed at this disease, which has a great impact not only on patients but also on their families and their environment.

During her visit to the hospital, the minister visited the Immune 4 ALL project which aims to detect biomarkers that can predict the effect of immunotherapy on tumours with high mortality rates such as those involved in breast, ovarian, cervical, colon, biliary tract and liver cancer. Eight autonomous communities and nearly 1,600 patients are taking part in this project.

The minister also conveyed the government’s commitment to promoting precision medicine, which combines healthcare and research through strategic projects.