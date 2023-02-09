Shane Warne’s will reveals he left son an astonishing $370,000 worth of cars and motorbikes

By Imran Khan • 09 February 2023 • 10:07

Shane Warne's will reveals he left son $370,000 worth of cars, a motorbike and jet ski Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency Shutterstock.com

Australian cricket legend has left a fortune worth $20.7 million to be equally divided among his children and 370,000 worth of cars, a motorbike, and a jet ski for his only son Jackson

The Australian spinner Shane Warne has reportedly left a fortune for all his children, as per his will following his tragic death and cars, a bike and a jet ski worth $370,000 (€344,000) for his only son Jackson Warne

According to Sky News Australia, the bulk of Shane’s fortune will be equally divided among his three children, but the king of spin has decided to gift his entire collection of automobiles to Jackson.

This was revealed in a Supreme Court document according to which Warne said, “I give and bequeath all my motor vehicles which I may own at the date of my death to my son Jackson Shane Warne”.

Jackson´s inheritance includes a Mercedes Benz worth $350,000 (€325,449), a BMW worth $5,000 (€4649), a Yamaha motorcycle worth $8,000 (€7,438), and a Seadoo jet ski worth $12,000 (€11,158).

