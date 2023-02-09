Solana scores big with brave browser, Decentraland picks up pace; Big Eyes Coin races to launch

By EWN • 09 February 2023 • 15:31

It wasn’t so long ago that millionaires were being made, and people were buying the dip, certain that cryptocurrencies would make us all rich. Then the great crash happened, and red became the color of the day for the crypto market. However, in the midst of the chaos, we are beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel with coins like Solana (SOL), Decentraland (MANA), and presale star, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), among a select few, giving the market much to talk about.

Solana, on the rise, partners with Brave

Things are improving for Solana (SOL) after a rough few months that saw a 94 percent decline and a two-year low of $8.17. It is currently trading at $23.85 and has just secured a new partnership with Brave browser.

In a Twitter announcement, Brave made it known that Solana DApp support is now available on the browser for iOS and Android. This means Brave users will now be able to connect to top Solana applications like Orca, Magic Eden, and others to carry out their DeFi and NFT transactions.

Solana is home to various DeFi platforms, Dapps, and NFT markets due to its speedy and low-cost blockchain. It also operates on a proof of history consensus, which provides greater security and flexibility for developers to conduct speedier transactions.

Decentraland’s slow ascent

Decentraland (MANA) has seen its value increase by more than twofold, from $0.3 to a high of $0.8, a surge that has been attributed to its collaboration with the Australian Open and high GitHub activity. It hasn’t slowed down on its momentum as the rally continues with a 7% rise in the past week.

MANA has been moving higher since hitting a low of $0.2858 in December 2022, but it has a ways to go if it hopes to hit its all-time high of $3.48 once again. Nevertheless, the crypto coin comeback is fantastic news for everyone who bought at the market’s low.

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform that is powered by the Ethereum blockchain to enable users to create, enjoy, and sell content and apps. It was launched following a $24 million initial coin offering (ICO) held in 2017.

Big Eyes is heading for the Moon

“Going, going, gone!” is what you are bound to hear if you wait a minute longer to get on the Big Eyes train. With the coin hitting $24.5 million in the presale, halfway to its launch target of 51 million, it is clear that BIG is not slowing down anytime soon.

The success of its presale has generated significant buzz, and at the current pace, we may soon be met with a launch date announcement sooner rather than later.

The cute currency, which has been dubbed the “next big thing” in the cryptocurrency market, promises to make wealth generation more straightforward and effective, and the platform offers plenty of room for user development.

BIG has now extended the deadline for their 200% bonus offer till Monday, February 20, 2023, in response to customer demand. This means investors get to triple the value of their investment on every Big Eyes purchase.

To maximize this opportunity, use the promo code: “LAUNCHBIGEYES200” for a guaranteed 200% bonus.

Final thought

Although it is still too early to declare this a definite revival of the cryptocurrency market, there has undoubtedly been an uptick in positive activity.

This is quite exciting, and I, for one, can’t wait to see what the future holds.

For more on Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido