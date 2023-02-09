Spain increases its presence at the upcoming Berlin European Film Market

The European Film Market is one of the three most important meetings for the international audiovisual industry. In 2023 it will celebrate its 35th edition from February 16 until February 22 at various locations in the city of Berlin. The event will coincide with the 73rd edition of the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

A total of 33 Spanish films will be screened at the festival by eight sales agents who, together with the nine film commissions, will make up EFM’s Cinema from Spain stand.

For the first time, Spanish content and serialised talent will be present at the Berlinale Series Market. Berlinale Series Market is held in cooperation with Berlinale Series, a section that offers a first look at the latest series productions from around the world, with a wide variety of formats and revealing contemporary narratives.