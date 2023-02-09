By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 13:06
The bay of Altea now has a Sendero Azul recognition. Image: Altea City Council.
The bay of Altea has recently been recognized as Sendero Azul, a distinction awarded annually by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC) to paths and itineraries that have been transformed into valuable resources for interpretation and environmental education, close to beaches with blue flags or in inland territories.
Altea has the honour of joining twenty-one other municipalities in the region.
The Councillor for Infrastructures, Diego Zaragozi, confirmed: “This is an important recognition that only a hundred trails in Spain have, one more example of the importance of valuing our trails and how caring for them with the incorporation of signage and explanatory and interpretive panels make it an important educational resource and tourist attraction.”
“The trail is very accessible, so it will give more visibility to the important natural spaces through which it runs, one more action for the promotion of our natural heritage,” concluded the Councillor.
The Award ceremony will be held on February 24 in Santiago de Compostela.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.