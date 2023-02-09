By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 13:29
The otter has reproduced in Spain's Mogent River for the first time in four decades. Image: Barcelona City Council.
The new family group is made up of a female and two cubs, born in the summer, who already make daily trips accompanied by their mother. They will continue to do so until they reach approximately one year old, which is the average age of emancipation of this species.
In recent years, individuals had been detected periodically in the River Mogent, a tributary of the Besos River, but they were otters who were passing through and who came from other areas.
Last year, this same project made it possible to confirm, for the third consecutive year, that the otter reproduces in the Besos basin.
Antoni Alarcon, Director of the Barcelona Zoo, confirmed: “This finding shows the relevance of the work for the conservation of habitats in order to preserve their biodiversity and more so in the case of such stressed and problematic habitats as basins rivers of the Besos and the Tordera, markedly Mediterranean rivers.”
