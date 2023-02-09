Ugly breakup: Shakira's latest leaked track appears to contain ANOTHER dig at ex Gerard Pique Close
By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 13:29

The otter has reproduced in Spain's Mogent River for the first time in four decades. Image: Barcelona City Council.

The Mogent River is a river in the north-east of the Iberian Peninsula, a tributary of the Besos, which runs through the province of Barcelona.

The new family group is made up of a female and two cubs, born in the summer, who already make daily trips accompanied by their mother. They will continue to do so until they reach approximately one year old, which is the average age of emancipation of this species.

In recent years, individuals had been detected periodically in the River Mogent, a tributary of the Besos River, but they were otters who were passing through and who came from other areas.

Last year, this same project made it possible to confirm, for the third consecutive year, that the otter reproduces in the Besos basin.

Antoni Alarcon, Director of the Barcelona Zoo, confirmed: “This finding shows the relevance of the work for the conservation of habitats in order to preserve their biodiversity and more so in the case of such stressed and problematic habitats as basins rivers of the Besos and the Tordera, markedly Mediterranean rivers.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

