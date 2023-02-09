BREAKING: Music world mourns death of legendary song composer Burt Bacharach at 94 Close
Three inmates dead in earthquake-hit Turkey prison riot

By Chris King • 09 February 2023 • 20:03

Image of hands holding prison bars. Credit: BlueSkyImage/Shutterstock.com

A riot at a prison in the Hatay region of Turkey resulted in three inmates being shot dead by soldiers.

 

As revealed today, Thursday, February 9, by the Turkish Ministry of Justice, a riot that broke out on Tuesday 7, at a prison in the Hatay region of Turkey ended with three inmates being shot and killed by soldiers.
Hatay T-Type Closed Prisonis located in a region that was heavily affected by the recent earthquake. According to the Mezopotamya News Agency, inmates rioted after requests to be moved to a safer facility were refused. They were also refused any information about the well-being of their families.
Soldiers were deployed to defuse the situation as the rioting prisoners set fire to buildings and attempted to escape. Witnesses reported hearing the sound of gunfire at around midday as large plumes of smoke rose into the sky.
This resulted in three inmates losing their lives and another 12 suffering injuries. At least 250 prisoners were stopped from breaking out from the prison.
Video footage that appeared on social media platforms showed prisoners lying face down in the prison courtyard surrounded by soldiers. As a result of the damage caused by the fires, inmates were subsequently transferred to other facilities in the neighbouring provinces, as reported by gerceknews.com.

