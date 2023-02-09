TikTok pledges to increase fight against disinformation in EU

By Imran Khan • 09 February 2023 • 8:31

Social media company TikTok on Thursday, February 9 has promised to step up its actions against the spread of disinformation across its platform in EU

Chinese social media platform TikTok has announced that the company is going to ramp up its efforts to fight against disinformation in the European Union.

The company said that efforts need to be stepped up while presenting its progress report on the measures it has taken to increase its monitoring of disinformation as per EU law.

TikTok now aims to add more safety features to its platform and has also decided to widen the measures it takes to do fact checks.

“While we’re proud to be providing this level of granular detail for the first time, we recognise that there is more work to be done. In the coming months, we’re investing in a number of initiatives,” said Caroline Greer, director of public policy and government relations, as cited by Reuters.

She added, “TikTok would expand its state-controlled media labels, ramp up action against disinformation linked to Ukraine, expand its fact-checking programme across Europe to include more language coverage, and scale up the volume of claims it fact-checked”.

The company also announced that it plans to make strict regulations regarding disinformation in its advertising policy as well.

TikTok also announced that it has removed 191 advertisements from its platform, which the company believes “breached its ban on political actors placing advertising on its platform”.

It also added that users successfully ” connected people to authoritative sources of information on COVID-19, the Holocaust, the war in Ukraine and other topics”.

