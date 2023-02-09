Conservative Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson calls for return of death penalty to reduce prison costs

By Imran Khan • 09 February 2023 • 10:39

Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson calls for return of death penalty in UK Photo by facebook.com/LeeAndersoninAshfieldEastwood/

Lee Anderson, new Tory deputy chair says the death penalty should be returned to the UK

The new deputy chairman of the Conservative party has called for the return of the death penalty.

In a recent statement, Lee Anderson said that it has “100 percent success rate in stopping criminals offending again”. He added that execution would mean the government would not have to pay to house some criminals in prisons. Speaking about the killers of British soldier Lee Rigby, Anderson said: “I don’t want to pay for these people.”

Lee also raised the topic of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats and said that they should be returned to France, “the same day on a Royal Navy frigate”.

The deputy chairman also criticised the conservative party for being “too scared” to make any welfare reforms in the system.

A former coal miner, who is an MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire was promoted to the role of deputy chairman, after a general election campaign by the Tories.

According to Mail Online, Lee was cited saying that “Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed… 100 percent success rate”.

He also said, “migrants arriving in Britain ‘are seeing a country where the streets are paved with gold – where, once you land, they are not in that manky little f***ing scruffy tent”, adding, “They are going to be in a four-star hotel”.

He also said, ‘I’d send them straight back the same day… and they’d just stop coming”.

