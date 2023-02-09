Tragedy in the Mediterranean as nine die trying to reach Italy including pregnant woman and baby

By Betty Henderson • 09 February 2023 • 13:32

Survivors arrived on the Italian island of Lampedusa after several passengers tragically died during the journey. Photo credit: photofilippo66 / Shutterstock.com

NINE people, including a pregnant woman and a four-month-old baby were found dead after a small boat crossing from Tunisia to Europe lost its way. Around 50 survivors reached the Italian island of Lampedusa on Thursday, February 3 after being rescued.

Survivors said the tragic events unfolded in the central Mediterranean when the six metre long boat became lost after leaving the Tunisian city of Sfax on the previous Saturday. Migrants began to suffer from hypothermia, including the baby’s mother who died from exposure and hunger before the baby slipped out of her arms.

A Tunisian fishing boat reported sighting a boat in distress to the Maltese Search and Rescue who assisted in bringing the surviving passengers to the Italian island of Lampedusa. Many of those who arrived to the island were found to be suffering from hypothermia and extreme hunger.

The island’s Mayor, Filippo Mannino appealed to the Prime Minister in the wake of the tragedy and the arrival of other small boats in recent weeks saying, “Help, we cannot handle this much longer”. More than 5000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the start of 2023.