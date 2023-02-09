By Imran Khan • 09 February 2023 • 11:42

Ukrainian president Zelensky awarded ‘Legion of Honour’ by Macron in France Photo by Salma Bashir Motiwala Shutterstock.com

French president grants the Legion of Honour to Ukraine´s president Zelensky during a visit to Paris

French president Emmanuel Macron granted the Legion of Honour to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his recent trip to Paris, after meeting with UK prime minister in London.

Hommage à l’Ukraine et à son peuple.

Hommage à toi, cher Volodymyr, pour ton courage et ton engagement. pic.twitter.com/6sN2iVUWrl — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 9, 2023

The award is the highest honour a president in France can give to his counterpart, said a statement by Elysee Palace, cited by Reuters.

Macron also took to the social media after presenting the award and said, “A salute to Ukraine and its people. A salute to you, dear Volodymyr, for your courage and commitment”.

During his visit to Paris, aside from meeting the French President, Zelensky also met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and said both countries, “had the opportunity to be game changers in the war against Russia by not hesitating in delivering heavy weapons and modern fighter jets to Ukraine”.

Zelensky was awarded the medal during a ceremony at the Elysee presidential palace by Macron.

Vers la victoire, vers la paix, vers l'Europe. До перемоги, до миру, до Європи. pic.twitter.com/j8fwVUlsYd — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 9, 2023

After receiving the medal, Ukrainian president addressed the room and stated, “I said to the president, I said I think it’s too much for me, and that’s why I address it (the decoration) of course for all of our people, the Ukrainians, for our society. And a great honour to be here”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.