Valencian Community Women’s Cycling Week-Volta to take place February 16 – 19

Gandia’s Councillor for Sports, Lydia Morant, confirmed: “This year, the test will have the presence of the current champion of Spain, Mavi García, from Liv Racing Teq Find.”

“The first stage will start in Sagunto and end in Valencia. The second day between Borriana and Vila-real. The third between Agost and Altea and the end of the party, between the towns of Tavernes and Gandia.”

“Except for the first, which will be conducive to a sprint finish, the rest will have mountain passes that will add extra appeal to the spectator.”

The Gandia route which will take place on February 19, will have a distance of 113 kilometres. It will end at Avenida de la Republica Argentina in Gandia and the arrival is expected around 2:00.PM. The exit, from Placa Major de Tavernes, will be at 11:00.AM.