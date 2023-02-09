Ugly breakup: Shakira's latest leaked track appears to contain ANOTHER dig at ex Gerard Pique Close
Vila Joiosa continues to be the focus of attention for large International film productions

By Anna Ellis • 09 February 2023 • 12:59

Vila Joiosa continues to be the focus of attention for large International film productions. Image: La Vila Joiosa City Council.

The Covenant, which is the latest film by British director Guy Ritchie has some scenes shot in the environment of the Vila Joiosa reservoir and in the Amadorio reservoir dam.

Although it was baptized as The Interpreter during its production and post-production, another title has finally been chosen. The Covenant is the final chosen title of the feature film.

In addition to Vila Joiosa, the film used other locations in the province of Alicante for a large part of the exterior scenes during its filming.

With the release of its first international trailer, The Covenant has announced its release date in cinemas in the United States for April 2023, with its release still to be announced in other countries such as Spain, where it is expected that the date chosen is around the US premiere.

The film stars American actor, Jake Gyllenhaal, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2005 for his role in Brokeback Mountain.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

