Vila Joiosa takes action to protect cat colonies and increase public awareness on the subject

By Betty Henderson • 09 February 2023 • 12:00

Cat colonies in Vila Joiosa are now marked with signs to offer the public more information about the colonies and council policy about their health and safety. Photo credit: Ajuntament de Vila Joiosa

CAT colonies in Vila Joiosa have benefitted from a council campaign to offer better healthcare and safety in the town. The council also announced it is improving public information on cat colonies with a number of signs installed around the town.

The council announced its action on cat colonies in an annual report released on Thursday, February 9. In 2022, the council successfully sterilised and provided basic healthcare including vaccination to more than 150 feral cats in two sterilisation campaigns.

The council said it must take action to control the growth of cat colonies including sterilising cats to prevent them from developing dangerous health conditions or posing a threat to other natural wildlife in the area.

As well as the council, various animal rescue and welfare groups, including the Huellas Gatunas association and local vets have been working to care for the cats. The council thanked them for their support.

New signs have also been installed to offer the public more information about cat colonies and how they are cared for and how to interact with them.