By Chris King • 09 February 2023 • 18:30

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Evgenii-Sribnyi/ Shutterstock.com

Vladimir Putin clearly unsettled Robert Urazov, the head of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, during a video call.

During a government conference call today, Thursday, February 9, while speaking with Robert Urazov, Russia’s head of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, Vladimir Putin corrected something that the official had said earlier. The call was conducted to celebrate the 100th anniversary of domestic civil aviation.

The 46-year-old official tried his best to keep a smile on his face as the President berated him. Footage of the call first published by TASS, was posted on the Intel Republic Telegram channel earlier today.



Urazov made the mistake of commenting to him that some other countries had superior records to Russia. Putin reminded him: “I paid attention to you saying ‘in other countries, the best in the world’. The best country in the world is Russia. I hope that you simply misspoke?”, he added, without even changing his grim facial expression.

Offering a nervous smile in response, Urazov will be only too aware of the possible consequences of upsetting the Russian leader.

Putin continued with the same stony look: “But the truth is, we have things to work on, and in order to work effectively, we certainly need the most highly qualified personnel, and this is the most important area of our activity, so all your initiatives in this sense, will of course, be supported”, he concluded.

