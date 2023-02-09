Weather warning for waves of up to five METRES high in the Costa del Sol

By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 15:32

Waves of four to five metres high are expected tomorrow. Credit: Leighton Collins/Shutterstock.com

Spanish residents have been warned that an amber alert is set to be issued ahead of predicted gale force winds along the Costa del Sol coastline tomorrow.

Spain’s national weather agency, Aemet, activated a yellow alert for easterly and northeasterly winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of three to four metres on the Costa del Sol today, February 9.

However, tomorrow the situation will worsen, and Aemet will raise the warning for coastal phenomena to amber.

Easterly winds of 60 to 70 km/h (force 8) and waves of four to five metres high are expected along the entire coastline of Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the Axarquía.

On land, maximum gusts of 80 km/h are expected.

The latest weather warnings follow those earlier in the week when heavy downpours hit many parts of the province.

The rainstorms left an accumulation of 182mm in Alhaurín el Grande, according to data from an (unofficial) rain gauge in the Meteoclimatic network; as well as 152 in Ojén and 126 at the Aljaima dam, in the Guadalhorce valley – according to official data from the Junta de Andalucía’s Hidrosur network.

Earlier this week, snowfall was reported in the Sierra de las Nieves and the Serranía de Ronda.

