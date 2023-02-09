‘World War Three is the only way to stop Putin’, says former richest man in Russia

By Simon Smedley • 09 February 2023 • 15:08

Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Image: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com

An exiled former foe of Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning that World War Three will be the only way to stop the much-criticised dictator.

Opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, speaking on his Khodorkovsky Live channel, warned the West that NATO will inevitably be dragged into war with Russia.

As the West contemplates supplying warplanes to Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukrainian leader’s mini-tour of Europe yesterday, Khodorkovsky has offered a stark analysis that there will be no other way than World War Three to stop Russian leader Putin.

“The NATO countries and the Western Europe will have to fight for real,” said Russia’s former richest man.

“Sooner or later, they will have to…fight.

“The sooner they realise it, the better, because Putin can’t stop.

“Stopping for him is death.”

Mikhail Borisovich Khodorkovsky, known as MBK, was Russia’s wealthiest man in 2003, worth an estimated $15bn.

After the collapse of the USSR, he acquired several oil fields and quickly built his wealth as an oligarch beneficiary of privatisation.

He was arrested in 2003 on charges of fraud and tax evasion, and jailed for a decade under Putin after falling foul of the Russian president.

He was eventually released from jail with a pardon in 2013, and went into exile.

Khodorkovsky is now based in Britain.

The interview on the Khodorkovsky Live channel suggested that ‘the first year of the (Ukraine) war was just a try out’ and that ‘everything is beginning just now’.

The Putin regime could only maintain stability ‘in the conditions of the continuation of the war’.

