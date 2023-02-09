By Matthew Roscoe • 09 February 2023 • 11:13

Heartbreak as up-and-coming young actress with 'beautiful soul' dies suddenly. Image: GoFundMe

HEARTBREAKING news from Australia on Thursday, February 9 after it was revealed an up-and-coming actress with a ‘beautiful soul’ died suddenly at the end of last month.

Model and actress Sariah Saibu died suddenly on January 30, according to reports.

She starred as Violet in the award-winning coming-of-age romance film Beautiful They, a “tender, visually-charged, uplifting queer surf-romance about the nuance of gender and the refuge found in being truly seen.”

A GoFundMe page set up in the memory of the actress read: “Sariah is the Queen, the Karaoke King, the Star, and the Icon. The Princess of not only Perth, but Darwin. The protaganist of our lives and gem of our hearts.

“Sariah made everlasting impressions on her community, which has been felt and greatly appreciated by her family and closest friends.

“Every Princess deserves an extra, sassy and heartfelt celebration of life.

“We all understand there are extensive costs in these kinds of things. If you’d like to continue to support Sariah’s family during this time, and have financial capacity, please donate towards this celebration of her life.”

Her aunt Cassandra Colvin wrote: “This morning we lost our darling Sariah.

“I am struggling to find the words to express the grief that I and her family are feeling at this time.

“RIP beautiful – all our love always.”

People paid tribute to the young star following her sudden death.

“May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace,” one person wrote.

“I only met Sariah once in Darwin. Her kindness and bubbly nature had stuck with me ever since. A tragic loss, my condolences to her family and friends. May she rest in peace,” another person said.

While another said: “Lots of love to Sariah’s nearest and dearest. A hilarious, sparkly, one of a kind little demon. We’ll all miss her so much.”

No cause of death has been made available at this time.

The news of the young actress’ death comes after popular young actress Emily Chesterton died suddenly of ‘natural causes’ last year.

Emily Chesterton, who was in her 30s, died suddenly of ‘natural causes’ back in November 2022.

A post late on November 9 said: “Dear family and friends, It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our dear Emily.

“Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily passed away surrounded by her family.”

“Not only was she the sweetest daughter and sister, best auntie and most loving partner, Emily was a beautiful person and she will be dearly missed. We will inform you in regards to paying respects to her in the near future.”

