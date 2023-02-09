Zelenskyy claims Ukrainian intelligence discovered Putin’s plot to invade Moldova

By Chris King • 09 February 2023 • 23:59

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that his country’s intelligence services had uncovered a plot by Vladimir Putin to invade Moldova.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader, speaking in Brussels this Thursday, February 9, claimed that his country’s intelligence services had uncovered a plot by Vladimir Putin to take over Moldova. He told EU leaders that the Russian secret service had formulated such plans.

Maia Sandu, the President of Moldova had recently been informed of the alegged plot continued Zelenskyy. Speaking through a translator, he explained: ‘I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence’.

The Russian plans were apparently similar to those devised to invade Ukraine. They revealed exactly ‘who, when and how’ Moscow intended to ‘break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova’, added Zelenskyy, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Whether the Kremlin actually agreed to initiate the plan was not known by the Ukrainian leader. Only last week, Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, insisted that Moldova was destined to be turned into ‘another Ukraine’ by the West.

He accused Sandu of wanting to merge her nation with Romania and that she ‘practically is ready for anything’. Lavrov claimed that the West was instrumental in getting her elected in 2020 due to Sandu’s desire to join NATO.

It was reported last December by Moldova’s national intelligence agency that Moscow might try to launch an offensive in 2023. This would be done by facilitating a land corridor through the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria they added.

Russia has maintained a ‘peacekeeping’ force of around 1,500 troops in Transnistria since a civil war in 1992 saw the territory break away. It borders Ukraine and runs for about 250 miles along the eastern bank of the Dniester River. The territory is not officially recognised by most countries though.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.