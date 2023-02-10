19-year-old Spanish pro-cyclist killed in hit and run incident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 February 2023 • 11:47

Estela Dominguez - Image Twitter tonimuntanerho2

The 19-year-old Spanish pro-cyclist Estela Dominguez of the Sopela Women´s team has died in a hit-and-run incident while out training in Salamanca.

Her death was confirmed by her team on Friday, February 10 with the newspaper Marca saying that the accident happened at the junction of the A-62 with the N-620 as you leave Villares Polygon. It is understood that she died at the scene after paramedics were called at around 6.32 pm on Thursday night.

El Norte de Castilla has reported that the driver of the driver did not see her after being blinded by the low sun on the horizon, however, that has yet to be confirmed.

The Sopela Women´s team tweeted “With immense pain, we have learned that our cyclist Estela Domínguez has died this afternoon, the victim of a hit-and-run while training.”

😭 Con inmenso dolor, hemos conocido que nuestra ciclista Estela Domínguez ha fallecido esta tarde, víctima de un atropello mientras entrenaba. Acompañamos a la familia en estos terribles momentos. Descansa en paz 😔 pic.twitter.com/JrecoiFeZG — Sopela Women's Team (@SopelaTeam) February 9, 2023

The daughter of former pro-cyclist Juan Carlos Dominguez who had a successful career in the 90s, Dominguez had a promising cycling career ahead of her having recently signed up with Sopela. She had also finished seventh in the Spanish Cyclocross Championship and had been called up by the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC), to participate in the Cyclocross World Cup.

Dominguez, the 19-year-old Spanish pro-cyclist killed in the hit-and-run incident, was attending Salamanca university where she was studying Labour Relations and Human Resource Management.

