7 things to consider when investing in Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin

By EWN • 10 February 2023 • 11:00
There was never a better time than now to invest in cryptocurrencies. After a promising start this year, new players like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are blowing the trumpet in high pitch. The cat-themed meme coin has attracted eyeballs by surpassing $25 million in its presales and the trend is not fading anytime soon. Solana and Dogecoin are also
Bitcoin, the industry leader, has made impressive gains in January 2023. Although, it failed to keep the psychological barrier of $23,000 it breached on January 21, but experts are bullish on its upcoming performance. Similarly, experts have also been speaking highly of Solana (SOL), keeping its estimated trading average for June this year at $28.56. However, based on price fluctuation in December 2022, experts believe that Dogecoin (DOGE) is likely to trade in the range of $0.129987 and $0.149985 this year.
If you are interested in investing in digital currencies, with the hope of making big returns, you will have to keep the following seven things in mind before you venture into the world of cryptocurrencies.
Entering the world of cryptocurrencies without prior knowledge or basic understanding is a nothing strategy. It is always going to backfire and put your savings to the sword. Before such circumstances arise, you must invest your time and energy in getting a basic understanding of how digital or virtual tokens operate. This will assist you in coming up with informed investment decisions.
Apart from gaining the basic information about cryptocurrencies, every new investor should conduct market research to better understand the ongoing and developing trends. One can conduct market research by reviewing available market data, following the leading cryptocurrency forums and news portals, and studying the market trends in detail. Experts always believe that research is 75% of the investment process in the crypto world. So, the more research you do, the better equipped you will be to take the bull by its horns.
As we know, there are currently thousands of different cryptocurrencies. While cryptocurrencies look alike in many ways, many unique features make them different from each other. Everybody has heard about the leading crypto brands like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc., but the newest players like Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin are also options to reckon with. Take your time in getting familiarized with the different types of cryptocurrencies and have a clear understanding of their specific advantages and disadvantages.
Several hacking attempts on cryptocurrencies have been reported over the years which makes investment security a major concern for all stakeholders. If you don’t want to lose your precious money in digital currencies, always make sure to take steps to secure your investment. You can do so by selecting a reputable exchange, storing your cryptocurrencies in a secure wallet, and protecting your private keys.
The world is still far from regulating the crypto industry, which means investors should always be on top of their game to stay informed about the latest developments on this front. The crypto industry is evolving, and so do regulatory frameworks. If you’re aware of the regulatory environment and how it can impact your investments, you can enjoy your ride to the crypto frenzy. Always check your country’s regulatory frameworks before investing in cryptocurrencies because some countries have banned or heavily regulated cryptocurrencies. This can affect the value of your crypto investments and make the whole buying and selling experience complicated and frustrating.
Liquidity is the comfort to buy or sell an asset without impacting its price. Unfortunately, liquidity has been a major challenge in the world of cryptocurrencies. So, when you decide to invest in a cryptocurrency, make sure to consider its liquidity and the ability to quickly convert your investment into cash. Some cryptocurrencies offer higher liquidity than others, which makes them easier to buy and sell.
Cryptocurrencies are known for their fair share of volatility. It means their value can fluctuate wildly in a short time. It is a double-edged sword for investors because on one hand, they can benefit from sharp price fluctuations but on the other, it can also bite hard if you’re not careful enough. When you enter the crypto arena, be prepared to face the music of volatility and understand the involved risks.
It goes without saying that investing in cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Dogecoin can be an exciting and potentially lucrative opportunity. However, it’s important to approach it with caution because if you’re not careful, you’re set to put your hard-earned money on the line. Always do your due diligence to minimize the risks and maximize your returns during your experimentation with cryptocurrencies.
Remember, investing in cryptocurrencies is not a guaranteed win and there are always risks involved. Only invest what you can afford to lose, and never chase after quick gains. If you approach your investment with caution and discipline, you’ll be better equipped to succeed in the rapidly-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Sponsored
WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost
AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.