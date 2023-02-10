Another miracle as 10-day-old baby and mother rescued 90 hours after the earthquake

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 10 February 2023 • 13:37

London Fire Brigade rescue a woman in Turkey - Image Twitter London Fire Brigade

A 10-day-old baby and its mother were pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey some 90 hours after the earthquake that decimated parts of the country.

With the death toll now well above 21,000 and the minutes ticking away the chances of finding survivors lessen every day.

But today Friday, February 10 another miracle, this time in Turkish city of Samandagi, in the province of Hatay with rescuers pulling Yagiz Ulas from the rubble. Quickly wrapping the young tyke and the mother in thermal blankets they were rushed off to the hospital.

According to local news sources as reported by LaVanguardia, more people were rescued this morning including seven-year-old Asya Donmez and 32-year-old Sebahat Varli along with her son Serhat. A two-month-old baby was also been rescued this morning.

Turkey_ Syria Earthquake : Two month old baby pulled out alive after three days under the rubble pic.twitter.com/mx3leYzXS7 — REMEDY BLOG 👀 (@remedy_blog) February 10, 2023

Emergency and residents continue the search along with vets and volunteers seeking to rescue people and their pets.

Cat hugs dog after earthquake in Turkey. All were saved from debris. #turkeyearthquake pic.twitter.com/m9691l1OOp — God’s Invitations (@imana_davet) February 9, 2023

Monday´s quake is now said to be the 7th deadliest natural disaster this century having destroyed as many as 40 per cent of buildings in areas close to the epicentre.

Poignant videos and images online show locals waiting patiently for heavy equipment to move rubble so they can continue the search that everyone hopes will bring another miracle like that of the 10-day-old baby and mom rescued after 90 hours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.