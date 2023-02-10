Benidorm to host collection for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey tomorrow, Saturday, February 11

By Betty Henderson • 10 February 2023 • 11:36

Donations of warm clothes and non-perishable food can be made tomorrow from 10am until 6pm in the Casa del Fester ‘Diego Cano Enguera’. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

BENIDORM has sprung into action to help support people in Syria and Turkey affected by the devastating earthquake which took place on Monday, February 6.

A whole host of community actions came together with the City Council to announce a major collection effort of warm clothing and essential items to donate to victims of the earthquake. All in the city region are encouraged to donate items to a collection which will take place on Saturday, February 11 from 10am until 6pm in the Casa del Fester ‘Diego Cano Enguera’ building.

City Councillor, Jesús Carrobles explained”Benidorm has always been known as a caring city, always ready to help those who need it most, and we know that the community will show their support in this collection of warm clothes and food to help those affected by this terrible earthquake”.

The catastrophic earthquake was the biggest and the deadliest in the region since 2015. More than 21,000 deaths have already been recorded with more expected as an international rescue effort gets underway. Its location in the conflict zone in Syria has slowed down the humanitarian aid process due to sanctions from several countries.