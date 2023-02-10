Big Eyes Coin reaches $24.5 million milestone during pre-sale! Can this Meme Token platform outshine Cardano and Shiba Inu?

By EWN • 10 February 2023 • 11:30

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale has shone a light on the lows of the crypto market. The platform has shown what meme tokens are capable of, restoring trust in the crypto market and building a loyal community with an expansive ecosystem from which its users can profit. The meme token aims to join Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) at the top of the crypto ladder.

So, how will Big Eyes Coin join Cardano and Shiba Inu at the top? This is what we will discover during this editorial piece, examining each crypto ecosystem to determine whether Big Eyes Coin has what it takes. Cardano and Shiba Inu have built up their platforms for years, offering explosive returns and ecosystems filled with utility so users can get the most out of their crypto experience.

Big Eyes Coin hits important pre-sale milestone

When Big Eyes Coin first graced the market with its presale, hype instantly grew around the platform. This was due to the innovative tools and services of the ecosystem and its mascot with anime features.

One innovative feature of the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem is the charity wallet that contains 5% of BIG tokens in circulation. The charity wallet will make regular donations to ocean conservation efforts, with several significant contributions made to charities like the Orca Network. The Big Eyes team donated $2000 to this charity in 2022.

Big Eyes Coin will also create an NFT collection in the third stage of its roadmap. The collection will feature the cute feline mascot with anime features. This collection is projected to reach the top ten collections, as predicted by experts.

Cardano’s lengthy run at the top of the Crypto Ladder

Cardano is undoubtedly one of the highest-performing sustainable blockchains in the crypto market. The crypto giant boasts an impressive market capitalisation of $13.7 billion at the time of writing, showcasing how well sustainable blockchains are capable of performing.

The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus that Cardano utilises helps the blockchain limit its energy consumption. While Bitcoin (BTC) is only able to confirm 7 transactions per second with its Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, Cardano can process up to 250!

Cardano has shown that it is capable of maintaining a positive trend. The blockchain giant has increased its market capitalisation by 4.28% in the past seven days at the time of writing!

Shiba Inu surges by 20%

Shiba Inu joined the crypto market in 2020 with a swarm of canine-themed meme tokens. The platform was the most successful out of this swarm, successfully entering the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

The Shiba Inu team is developing a blockchain for the platform, utilising Ethereum’s blockchain technology to operate. The blockchain will be Layer-2 and is currently in the beta stages of development. If the beta stage is successful, the blockchain will launch later in the year.

Shiba Inu has shown why it is one of the top-performing meme tokens in the crypto space. While most meme tokens are declining, Shiba Inu is experiencing a positive trend. The meme token giant has increased its market capitalisation by 20.05% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

Final Thoughts

When examining each crypto ecosystem, we can see the potential each has to offer. They are ecosystems filled with utility, that can produce explosive returns for their users. Big Eyes Coin is the one to watch this year. The platform has hit crucial milestones in its presale thus far, raising $24.5 million at the time of writing.

If you want to receive 200% bonus tokens with your Big Eyes Coin purchase before the 20th of February, use the ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ promotion code at the checkout. The code expires on the 20th of February, making now the perfect time to use the code and grab your bonus tokens.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido