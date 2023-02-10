By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 12:22

BREAKING: Government of Moldova reportedly resigns after PM Gavrilița steps down. Image: Victor Mogyldea/Shutterstock.com

THE government of Moldova reportedly resigned on Friday, February 10.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, has reportedly said that the country’s government has resigned.

The country’s Prime Minister, Natalia Gavrilița, announced that she is leaving her post.

“After a year and a half in office, I am announcing my resignation,” Gavrilița said at today’s briefing.

Top Eastern European news outlet NEXTA said that following the resignation of Havrylitsa the whole government had resigned.

The media company reported Gavrilița as saying: “If the government enjoyed the same confidence at home as it did abroad, with our partners, we would have been able to govern for longer.”

“I believe in the Moldovan people. I believe in Moldova,” she added.

“I believe that we will be able to make it through all the difficulties and challenges.”

Under the PM, Moldova has struggled over the past year with an influx of Ukrainian refugees following the war, while the country suffered from multiple power cuts following Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Moldova is also a country dependent on Russian gas.

