By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 18:56

A WWII bomb that was uncovered in the English coastal town of Great Yarmouth has suddenly exploded.

A WWII bomb that was uncovered last Tuesday, February 7, by construction workers in the Norfolk coastal town of Great Yarmouth reportedly exploded at around 5pm this evening, Friday 10.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated. This was not a planned detonation & happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army & emergency service personnel are accounted for. We will bring you further info when we have it”.

Homes and businesses were previously evacuated in the vicinity of the £121 million project to construct a third crossing over the River Yare. Bomb disposal experts have been at the location attempting to defuse the device.

