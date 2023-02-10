By Chris King • 10 February 2023 • 19:21

Paris 15th district cordoned off after seven shots fired

A police operation is ongoing in Paris after seven shots were fired from a balcony in the city’s 15th district.

The 15th district of Paris has been cordoned off this evening, Friday, February 10, after seven shots were allegedly fired from the balcony of a building in the area, as reported by bfmtv.com. According to the news outlet, there are no injuries as a result of the shots.

Seven shots were also confirmed by a spokesperson for the 15th arrondissement’s town hall. All of the streets in the immediate vicinity have been cordoned off by the emergency services with residents not allowed to return to their homes.

Officers from the research and intervention brigade (BRI) are said to be at the scene. A security perimeter has subsequently been put in place around the operation’s active area. There are no reports of a suspect or of any arrests.

#Paris15 rue saint-Amand , intervention de police en cours.

🔵 Périmètre de sécurité et déviation de circulation en place.

Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/7XDNiXprvI — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) February 10, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

