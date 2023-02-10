BREAKING: Ukraine government FIRES multiple internal affairs ministers

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 17:13

THE Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has reportedly dismissed five deputy internal affairs ministers on Friday, February 10.

Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, made the announcement that Ukraine had fired the internal affairs ministers via his Telegram channel.

Melnychuk reported that the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the deputy ministers of internal affairs:

Mary Hakopyan

Igor Bondarenko

Sergey Goncharov

Bohdan Drapyaty

Kateryna Pavlichenko

The government also dismissed Denys Kudin from the post of First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine and Olga Rabiychuk from the post of Deputy Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine for issues of digital development, digital transformations and digitisation.

Although the reason for the minister’s removals from their positions has not been clarified, they come after a recent search of the home of Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Mironyuk uncovered approximately $1 million in cash hidden in his sofa.

And prior to that, Vasyl Lozynkiy, a senior Ukrainian government minister, was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement on Saturday, January 22 by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

These events recently prompted Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, to assure the USA of Ukraine’s determination to fight corruption.

He promised this during a telephone conversation with General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden.

