By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 16:34

Top British comedian secures new series on Channel 4 following party special success. Image: Kevin Cole 44/Shutterstock.com

A TOP British comedian has been given his own show on Channel 4, which promises to have “inclusivity and fun at its heart”.

Channel 4 has commissioned a show for award-winning British comedian Joe Lycett, as reported on Friday, February 10.

“The Joe Lycett Live Show’ (working title), a brand-new 5×60 weekly Friday night comedy show hosted by award-winning comedian Joe Lycett live from Birmingham, with a live audience and celebrity guests,” the TV company said.

It added: “Following the success of Channel 4’s ‘Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party’ last year, for which Joe is nominated for a National Comedy Award, Joe Lycett is back broadcasting live from his hometown of Birmingham for five weeks.

“Each Friday a mix of Joe’s community of local legends, LGBTQ+ heroes and allies will join him alongside celebrities and big-name guests from the worlds of comedy, television, music and film.

“With inclusivity and fun at its heart, the series will see Joe take a look back at the week in a way only he can – combining his unique brand of mischief and mayhem with his singular style of comedy.

“Shot on the banks of Birmingham’s canals, the show will bring a touch of Hollywood sparkle to Digbeth in a big night of unmissable entertainment.”

Following the news, Joe Lycett said: “I’m absolutely psyched and naturally very nervous about hosting a weekly live show from Birmingham, but it has been a dream of mine for many years and I look forward to some (controlled) late-night chaos.”

Emily Hudd, joint MD at Rumpus Media, said: “We are so excited that Joe is hosting this series from the centre of his universe – Birmingham – creating a truly inclusive show to which everyone is invited.

“It’s a weekly celebration uniquely curated by Joe that harnesses both his mischief but also his warmth – it will be funny, silly and explicitly Joe Lycett.”

Steve Handley, Commissioning Editor, said: “We are thrilled that Joe will be bringing his personal brand of mayhem to Friday nights and can’t wait to see his take on the events of the week, live from the canal banks of Birmingham.”

