Tragedy as British passenger dies after sudden collapse at airport in South Africa

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 February 2023 • 10:26

Image: Travel man/Shutterstock.com

A BRITISH man tragically died after collapsing moments after landing in South Africa, as reported on Friday, February 10.

The British passenger, who was travelling with his wife, collapsed and died while the couple waited to get their luggage after landing at South Africa’s OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Michael Joseph Morris was reportedly waiting with his wife at the baggage claim after arriving in the country on a British Airways flight.

Mr Morris went to the toilet where he suddenly collapsed and died.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu said: “Acsa paramedics responded immediately and attended to Mr Morris but he was declared dead at the scene and we provided assistance to his distraught wife,” as reported by The Sun.

The death of the Brit is not considered suspicious but an investigation has been launched.

A British Airways source said: “The poor man was on the BA057 which had just landed to go on holiday with his family when he collapsed in the gentleman’s lavatory on arrival.

“Everything possible was done to save him but he died. The family have abandoned their holiday while the British Embassy helps organise the repatriation of the body.”

According to the British tabloid, Mr Morris’s wife was offered consular support by a travelling British Embassy official who was on the couple’s flight.

Mrs Morris and other family members are reportedly due to fly back to London Heathrow on February 10.

The news of the passenger’s sudden death comes after a British man travelling with his wife from the UK to Cyprus died suddenly last year.

On Wednesday, September 28, the 63-year-old died suddenly while on board the plane.

The man’s wife alerted the flight cabin crew that her husband had lost consciousness, who made arrangements for emergency services to meet the plane once it had landed.

However, despite being rushed to Paphos General Hospital, the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

